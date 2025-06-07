Ryan Helsley News: Nabs win after another blown save

Helsley (3-0) blew the save but picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Dodgers, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three in the ninth inning.

Called in to complete a 1-0 shutout in the top of the ninth, the Cardinals closer instead gave up back-to-back singles to Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, then uncorked a wild pitch to bring home the tying run. Helsley then fell into the win when Ben Casparius failed to record an out in the bottom of the ninth. It was the second straight blown save for Helsley and his fourth of the year in 17 opportunities, and through 23 innings he carries a 3.52 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB.