Ryan Helsley News: Notches fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:49pm

Helsley earned the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Brewers, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not record a strikeout or a walk.

Helsley was brought in for the ninth inning to preserve a one-run lead. He got around an Isaac Collins leadoff single by inducing a double play, and Helsley secured the save after Caleb Durbin lined out to center field. Helsley has recorded a save in three of his last four outings and has a 2.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over nine innings this season.

Ryan Helsley
St. Louis Cardinals
