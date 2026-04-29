Ryan Helsley headshot

Ryan Helsley News: Notches seventh save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Helsley worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday without striking anyone out to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Astros.

Two flyouts and a failed bunt attempt by Jose Altuve got the job done for Helsley, who's a perfect 7-for-7 in converting save chances to begin the year. The right-hander appears to have put last season's troubles with the Mets mostly behind him, and through 10.2 innings for the Orioles he's delivered a 2.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB.

Ryan Helsley
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Helsley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Helsley See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
15 days ago