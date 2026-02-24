Ryan Helsley News: Scoreless inning in spring debut

Helsley allowed one hit in a scoreless third inning during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

After signing a two-year, $28 million contract with the Orioles in November, Helsley pounded the zone for 10 strikes among his 12 pitches in his spring debut. The 31-year-old right-hander's fastball velocity topped out at 97.7 mph, and he'll likely be looking to increase that as spring training progresses. With Felix Bautista (shoulder) likely to miss 2026, Helsley is gearing up to function as Baltimore's closer to begin the season.