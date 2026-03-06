Ryan Helsley headshot

Ryan Helsley News: To be used only in save situations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Friday that he planned to use Helsley strictly in ninth-inning save situations this season, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

There will be some instances when Helsley will be required to pitch in non-save situations, but Albernaz views the righty as a "one-inning guy" rather than someone who could come into games earlier for more than three outs. While it will result in a lighter workload for Helsley, it's probably the best thing for his fantasy outlook.

Ryan Helsley
Baltimore Orioles
