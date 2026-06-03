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Ryan Jeffers Injury: Back to throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Jeffers had the cast and stitches removed from his surgically repaired left hand and has resumed throwing, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

The hamate bone fracture Jeffers' suffered in mid-May was to his non-throwing hand, so it's not a major surprise he was able to quickly return to throwing. The first big hurdle in the 29-year-old's rehab program will be swinging a bat. Jeffers was given an initial recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks, and to this point there's been nothing to indicate that timetable has changed.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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