Ryan Jeffers Injury: Diagnosed with wrist sprain

Jeffers left Monday's game against Houston with a left wrist sprain, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

Jeffers was removed from the matchup in the middle of his at-bat during the eighth inning after taking one swing, which resulted in a broken bat. Gleeman adds that the backstop will be sent for further testing Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury. Victor Caratini would be in line for more work behind the dish if Jeffers requires a trip to the injured list.