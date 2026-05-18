Ryan Jeffers Injury: Diagnosed with wrist sprain
Jeffers left Monday's game against Houston with a left wrist sprain, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.
Jeffers was removed from the matchup in the middle of his at-bat during the eighth inning after taking one swing, which resulted in a broken bat. Gleeman adds that the backstop will be sent for further testing Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury. Victor Caratini would be in line for more work behind the dish if Jeffers requires a trip to the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Jeffers See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets11 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 612 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Jeffers See More