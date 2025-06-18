Ryan Jeffers Injury: Out Wednesday with bruised hand
Jeffers (hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Jeffers' absence from the lineup comes as little surprise after he was removed from Tuesday's 6-5 loss when he was struck in his throwing hand by a foul ball. Fortunately for Jeffers, he was diagnosed with a bruise after X-rays on his hand returned negative, so the Twins are viewing him as day-to-day and are optimistic he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. Christian Vazquez will draw the start behind the plate Wednesday after he came on to replace Jeffers on Tuesday.
