Ryan Jeffers

Ryan Jeffers Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 9:36am

Jeffers (thumb) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Detroit.

Jeffers ended Friday's contest with a bloody thumb that later began to swell, per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, so he'll take a seat Saturday while Christian Vazquez picks up a second consecutive start behind the plate. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Jeffers may still be available off the bench Saturday, so it doesn't seem like the 27-year-old will need to spend time on the injured list.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
