Ryan Jeffers Injury: Suffers hamate bone fracture
The Twins placed Jeffers on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left hamate bone, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.
The initial diagnosis when Jeffers was forced to depart Monday's game versus the Astros was that he suffered a sprained wrist, but a subsequent MRI revealed the hamate fracture. He's sure to require surgery and will likely need at least six-plus weeks of recovery time. Victor Caratini will take over as the Twins' primary catcher, and Alex Jackson has been summoned from the minors to provide depth.
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