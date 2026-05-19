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Ryan Jeffers Injury: Suffers hamate bone fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Twins placed Jeffers on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left hamate bone, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

The initial diagnosis when Jeffers was forced to depart Monday's game versus the Astros was that he suffered a sprained wrist, but a subsequent MRI revealed the hamate fracture. He's sure to require surgery and will likely need at least six-plus weeks of recovery time. Victor Caratini will take over as the Twins' primary catcher, and Alex Jackson has been summoned from the minors to provide depth.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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