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Ryan Jeffers Injury: Suffers injury vs. Astros

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Jeffers left Monday's game against Houston with an unspecified injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Jeffers was pulled from the game during his at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning, though the nature of the injury is unclear at this time. He broke his bat on his first swing of the at-bat and didn't look comfortable afterward, and he eventually walked off the field to be evaluated further. Jeffers can be considered day-to-day until more information comes to light.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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