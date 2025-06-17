Ryan Jeffers Injury: Suffers right hand contusion

X-rays on Jeffers' right hand showed no fracture after he left Tuesday's game after getting hit on his throwing hand, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He suffered a right hand contusion.

Jeffers left the game in the top of the fifth inning after a foul ball struck his hand. He's day to day and will likely need a day off. Christian Vazquez replaced him at catcher in the contest and is likely to start Wednesday as a result.