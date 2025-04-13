Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Jeffers headshot

Ryan Jeffers News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Jeffers (thumb) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Jeffers will return to the lineup for the series finale after he was on the bench for the last two games due to a swollen thumb. Christian Vazquez will exit the lineup to make room behind the plate for Jeffers, who has gone 7-for-32 (.219 average) with zero home runs, four RBI and one run through his first nine games.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now