Ryan Jeffers News: Back in action Sunday

Jeffers (thumb) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Jeffers will return to the lineup for the series finale after he was on the bench for the last two games due to a swollen thumb. Christian Vazquez will exit the lineup to make room behind the plate for Jeffers, who has gone 7-for-32 (.219 average) with zero home runs, four RBI and one run through his first nine games.