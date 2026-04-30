Ryan Jeffers News: Belts homer Thursday
Jeffers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a 7-1 win against Toronto on Thursday.
Jeffers opened the scoring for Minnesota with a two-run blast off Kevin Gausman in the fourth inning. The long ball extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he's batting .364 (8-for-22) with two home runs, six runs, eight RBI and a stolen base. Jeffers has been a productive part of the Twins' lineup throughout the season, slashing .291/.411/.494 with four homers, 17 runs, 20 RBI and a theft through 24 contests.
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