Ryan Jeffers News: Drives in three runs

Jeffers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional RBI, two additional runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-6 victory over Boston.

Jeffers had a big day at the plate, driving in three runs, highlighted by a 108.2 mph solo homer in the fifth inning. It's been a strong start to the season for the 28-year-old backstop, who is now slashing .317/.440/.512 with two homers, two doubles, 10 runs and 10 RBI through 12 appearances.