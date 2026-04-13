Ryan Jeffers News: Drives in three runs
Jeffers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional RBI, two additional runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-6 victory over Boston.
Jeffers had a big day at the plate, driving in three runs, highlighted by a 108.2 mph solo homer in the fifth inning. It's been a strong start to the season for the 28-year-old backstop, who is now slashing .317/.440/.512 with two homers, two doubles, 10 runs and 10 RBI through 12 appearances.
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