Ryan Jeffers News: Ends spring with flourish
Jeffers went 3-for-3 with two RBI in the Grapefruit League finale win against Boston on Tuesday. He hit .239 (11-for-46) with a home run this spring. He's set to get the bulk of starts behind the plate plus occasional starts at DH, MLB.com reports.
Jeffers split playing time with Christian Vazquez last season as the Twins emphasized keeping their catchers fresh. However, Jeffers is expected to get the majority of starts this season under new manager Derek Shelton with Victor Caratini serving as his backup.
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