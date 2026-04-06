Ryan Jeffers News: Getting breather Monday
Jeffers is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt against the Tigers.
Victor Caratini will be behind the dish in Monday's series opener. Jeffers is off to a slow start offensively this season, going 4-for-24 without an RBI across his first seven contests. He'll get a day to regroup and should be back in the lineup Tuesday.
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