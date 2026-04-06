Ryan Jeffers headshot

Ryan Jeffers News: Getting breather Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Jeffers is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt against the Tigers.

Victor Caratini will be behind the dish in Monday's series opener. Jeffers is off to a slow start offensively this season, going 4-for-24 without an RBI across his first seven contests. He'll get a day to regroup and should be back in the lineup Tuesday.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Jeffers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Jeffers See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship
MLB
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship
Author Image
Clay Link
17 days ago