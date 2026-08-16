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Ryan Jeffers News: Idle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:08pm

Jeffers is out of the lineup for Minnesota's matchup with the Phillies on Sunday.

After scoring Minnesota's lone run Saturday, Jeffers will sit out of Sunday's series finale. Victor Caratini will form a battery with Dean Kremer and bat eighth.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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