Ryan Jeffers News: Idle Sunday
Jeffers is out of the lineup for Minnesota's matchup with the Phillies on Sunday.
After scoring Minnesota's lone run Saturday, Jeffers will sit out of Sunday's series finale. Victor Caratini will form a battery with Dean Kremer and bat eighth.
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