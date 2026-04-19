Ryan Jeffers News: Idle Sunday
Jeffers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Jeffers appears to be receiving a routine breather for Sunday's matinee contest after starting in each of the Twins' previous three games. Victor Caratini is slated to handle catching duties for Minnesota in the series finale with the Reds.
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