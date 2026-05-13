Ryan Jeffers News: Idle Wednesday
Jeffers isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Jeffers will take a seat Wednesday after going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer during Tuesday's series opener. Victor Caratini will fill in behind the plate and bat seventh.
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