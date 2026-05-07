Ryan Jeffers News: Keeps rolling Thursday
Jeffers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Nationals.
Jeffers continues to be a bright spot offensively for the last-place Twins in 2026. The 28-year-old backstop totaled a season-high eight bases Thursday, turning in his third three-hit game of the year as well. Through 163 plate appearances, Jeffers is slashing a potent .302/.409/.531 with five home runs, five doubles, 22 RBI and 21 runs scored.
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