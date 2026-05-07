Ryan Jeffers headshot

Ryan Jeffers News: Keeps rolling Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Jeffers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Nationals.

Jeffers continues to be a bright spot offensively for the last-place Twins in 2026. The 28-year-old backstop totaled a season-high eight bases Thursday, turning in his third three-hit game of the year as well. Through 163 plate appearances, Jeffers is slashing a potent .302/.409/.531 with five home runs, five doubles, 22 RBI and 21 runs scored.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Jeffers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Jeffers See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago