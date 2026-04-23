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Ryan Jeffers News: Knocks grand slam Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Jeffers went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and two walks in a loss to the Mets on Thursday.

Jeffers came up with a clutch hit in the top of the eighth inning, belting a grand slam to left field to tie the score 7-7. Minnesota eventually went on to lose the game, but it was a big moment for the backstop, who had just two hits over his previous 19 at-bats prior to the homer. On the season, Jeffers is slashing .267/.405/.483 with three long balls, 16 RBI, 12 runs and a 13:14 BB:K through 74 plate appearances.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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