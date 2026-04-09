Ryan Jeffers News: Out of lineup for matinee
Jeffers is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Tigers.
Jeffers was behind the dish for the past two games, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's matinee. Victor Caratini is catching and batting fifth as the Twins attempt a four-game sweep.
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