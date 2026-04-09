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Ryan Jeffers News: Out of lineup for matinee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Jeffers is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Tigers.

Jeffers was behind the dish for the past two games, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's matinee. Victor Caratini is catching and batting fifth as the Twins attempt a four-game sweep.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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