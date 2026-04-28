Ryan Jeffers News: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Jeffers is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Mariners.
Jeffers started at catcher in each of the previous three games, so he'll get some rest Tuesday. Victor Caratini will do the catching and bat sixth for the Twins.
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