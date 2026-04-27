Ryan Jeffers News: Plates two in win

Jeffers went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's 11-4 victory over Seattle.

Jeffers contributed to the offensive outburst, driving in two runs with RBI singles in the third and eighth innings. Monday's performance marked his sixth multi-RBI game of the season, as he's swung a hot bat to begin 2026. Through 22 games, the 28-year-old is slashing .282/.414/.465 with six extra-base hits, 18 RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base.