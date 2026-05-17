Ryan Jeffers News: Pops seventh homer

Jeffers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Jeffers put the Twins ahead 4-3 in the fifth inning with his solo shot. The catcher hasn't been quite as dominant at the plate in May as he was in April, but he's still batting .275 (11-for-40) with three homers, six RBI and an 8:6 BB:K over 12 contests this month. Overall, he's hitting .294 with a .948 OPS, seven homers, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored, one stolen base, six doubles and a triple through 36 games.