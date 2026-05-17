Ryan Jeffers headshot

Ryan Jeffers News: Pops seventh homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Jeffers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Jeffers put the Twins ahead 4-3 in the fifth inning with his solo shot. The catcher hasn't been quite as dominant at the plate in May as he was in April, but he's still batting .275 (11-for-40) with three homers, six RBI and an 8:6 BB:K over 12 contests this month. Overall, he's hitting .294 with a .948 OPS, seven homers, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored, one stolen base, six doubles and a triple through 36 games.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Jeffers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Jeffers See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
17 days ago