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Ryan Jeffers News: Powers offense to win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 3-0 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Neither team produced much offense, and Jeffers' two-run blast in the fifth inning was the only extra-base hit in the contest. The backstop has gone deep twice in his past four games and is 6-for-15 at the plate over that span. Jeffers has been arguably the Twins' best hitter this season, posting a .299/.406/.542 slash line with six homers, 22 runs, a team-leading 25 RBI and a stolen base through 32 games.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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