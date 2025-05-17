Ryan Jeffers News: Racks up four hits Saturday

Jeffers went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and a double in Saturday's 7-0 win against the Brewers.

Jeffers gave Minnesota an early lead with a 420-foot solo blast in the first inning. He added three more knocks to log his first four-hit game of the campaign. The veteran catcher is hitting well with a .270/.350/.418 slash line through 137 plate appearances on the season. However, he's gone deep just three times after slugging 21 home runs last year.