Ryan Jeffers News: Reaches base thrice Monday
Jeffers went 1-for-2 with two walks in Monday's 9-0 loss to the White Sox.
Jeffers took a break from catching duties Monday to serve as the designated hitter, and he was responsible for one of the Twins' two hits Monday. The 27-year-old is looking to improve on a 2024 campaign in which he logged career highs in home runs (21) and RBI (64). Jeffers will likely return behind home plate for Tuesday's contest.
