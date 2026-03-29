Ryan Jeffers News: Receiving breather Sunday
Jeffers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Jeffers started behind the plate in the first two games of the year and went 1-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts. He'll get some rest in the series finale while Victor Caratini does the catcher for Bailey Ober on Sunday.
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