Ryan Jeffers News: Resting for day game
Jeffers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
The Twins will give Jeffers a breather for Wednesday's matinee after he started behind the dish in the first two games of the series. Victor Caratini will handle catching duties and will bat eighth.
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