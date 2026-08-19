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Ryan Jeffers News: Resting for day game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Jeffers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The Twins will give Jeffers a breather for Wednesday's matinee after he started behind the dish in the first two games of the series. Victor Caratini will handle catching duties and will bat eighth.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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