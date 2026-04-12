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Ryan Jeffers News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Jeffers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Jeffers will receive a breather for the matinee contest after he started behind the dish in both of the Twins' first two games in Toronto. Victor Caratini will handle catching duties for Minnesota in the series finale.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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