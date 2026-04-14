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Ryan Jeffers News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Jeffers is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Red Sox.

The final game of the three game set between the Red Sox and Twins is a day game Wednesday, so Jeffers is getting some added rest the night before. Victor Caratini has the start behind the plate and is batting sixth Tuesday.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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