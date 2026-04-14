Ryan Jeffers News: Resting Tuesday
Jeffers is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Red Sox.
The final game of the three game set between the Red Sox and Twins is a day game Wednesday, so Jeffers is getting some added rest the night before. Victor Caratini has the start behind the plate and is batting sixth Tuesday.
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