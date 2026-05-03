Ryan Jeffers News: Resting up Sunday
Jeffers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
With Sunday's series finale beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET, Jeffers will receive a breather after he made starts at catcher or designated hitter each of the past four days. Byron Buxton will serve as the Twins' DH on Sunday, while Victor Caratini steps in behind the dish.
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