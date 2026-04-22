Ryan Jeffers News: Resting up Wednesday
Jeffers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Jeffers looks to be receiving a routine day off after starting in four of the Twins' previous five games. Victor Caratini will handle catching duties Wednesday, forming a battery with lefty starter Connor Prielipp in the latter's MLB debut.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Jeffers See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Jeffers See More