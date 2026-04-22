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Ryan Jeffers News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Jeffers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Jeffers looks to be receiving a routine day off after starting in four of the Twins' previous five games. Victor Caratini will handle catching duties Wednesday, forming a battery with lefty starter Connor Prielipp in the latter's MLB debut.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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