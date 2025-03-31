Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Jeffers headshot

Ryan Jeffers News: Serving as DH on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 8:14am

Jeffers will start at designated hitter and bat third in Monday's game against the White Sox.

With the Twins kicking off their three-game series in Chicago with a day game, Jeffers will get a break from catching duties after he was behind the plate for eight innings in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Cardinals. However, the Twins will keep Jeffers' bat in the lineup by using him at DH, while the lefty-hitting Matt Wallner takes a seat against White Sox lefty Martin Perez.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now