Ryan Jeffers News: Serving as DH on Monday

Jeffers will start at designated hitter and bat third in Monday's game against the White Sox.

With the Twins kicking off their three-game series in Chicago with a day game, Jeffers will get a break from catching duties after he was behind the plate for eight innings in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Cardinals. However, the Twins will keep Jeffers' bat in the lineup by using him at DH, while the lefty-hitting Matt Wallner takes a seat against White Sox lefty Martin Perez.