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Ryan Jeffers News: Smacks three-run homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Jeffers went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run during the Twins' 10-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Jeffers gave the Twins an early lead with a three-run homer off Patrick Corbin in the first inning. It was Jeffers' first long shot of the season, and all six of his RBI in 2026 have come over his last three outings. The 28-year-old backstop is looking to return to the kind of form he had during the 2024 regular season, when he recorded career highs in home runs (21) and RBI (64) in 465 plate appearances.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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