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Ryan Jeffers News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Jeffers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Guardians.

Jeffers will catch a breather Saturday after going 4-for-8 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored over his last two starts. Victor Caratini will replace him at catcher and bat seventh.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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