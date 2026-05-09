Ryan Jeffers News: Taking seat Saturday
Jeffers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Guardians.
Jeffers will catch a breather Saturday after going 4-for-8 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored over his last two starts. Victor Caratini will replace him at catcher and bat seventh.
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