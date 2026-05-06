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Ryan Jeffers News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Jeffers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

He'll receive the night off while Minnesota goes with Victor Caratini behind the dish. Jeffers has been an offensive tear of late, slashing .324/.400/.529 with two home runs, one stolen base, nine RBI and seven runs over his last nine starts.

Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins
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