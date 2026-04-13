Ryan Johnson Injury: Exits extended spring outing
Johnson (illness) had to be removed from an extended spring training start Monday after just two pitches, Jesus Cano of Baseball America reports.
Johnson landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago due to a viral infection. It's unclear whether he might still be feeling under the weather or had a different setback. The Angels should have an update on Johnson's condition soon.
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