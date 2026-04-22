Ryan Johnson Injury: Nearing bullpen session

Johnson (hamstring/illness) has resumed playing catch and is close to throwing a bullpen session, per MLB.com.

Johnson landed on the 15-day injured list April 6 due to a viral infection. He then made a start in extended spring training April 13 but was removed due to a hamstring injury after throwing just two pitches. Johnson seems to be doing better, and resuming throwing bullpens will be a significant step toward a return to game action. He could be ready to be activated off the IL in late April or early May.