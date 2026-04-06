Ryan Johnson Injury: Placed on 15-day injured list
The Angels placed Johnson on the 15-day injured list Monday with a viral infection.
Johnson had to be scratched from a scheduled start Sunday against the Mariners and has not made enough strides in his recovery to avoid a stint on the IL. He'll be eligible to return later this month and should be physically ready then, though it's not a given that Johnson will be re-inserted into the big-league rotation at that point. George Klassen should remain in the Angels' rotation while Johnson is shelved.
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