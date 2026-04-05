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Ryan Johnson Injury: Scratched with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Johnson won't start as scheduled Sunday against the Mariners due to an illness, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Johnson's second start of the season will be pushed back since he's feeling under the weather. George Klassen will instead take the mound for the Angels in the series finale.

Ryan Johnson
Los Angeles Angels
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