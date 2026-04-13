Ryan Johnson Injury: Tweaks hamstring Monday

Johnson (illness) was removed from his extended spring training start Monday due to a hamstring injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Johnson tossed just two pitches during Monday's outing before he was removed due to his hamstring issue. He's making his way back from a viral infection that caused him to be placed on the 15-day IL on April 6, and the Angels should have an update on Johnson's injury status once the 23-year-old right-hander undergoes more tests.