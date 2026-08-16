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Ryan Johnson News: Charged with seventh loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Johnson (2-7) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Royals. He struck out four.

The right-hander was mostly effective, though a pair of solo homers surrendered to Michael Massey in the fourth inning and Bobby Witt in the fifth inning were enough to stick Johnson with the loss. Despite the result, it was an encouraging performance for the 24-year-old, who hadn't completed five frames in any of his past four starts and had pitched into the sixth inning just once, June 23, prior to Sunday. Johnson owns a 6.41 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 47:29 K:BB across 60.1 innings (15 appearances) and is lined up to pitch Saturday against the Rangers, though he may get bumped from the rotation if Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) is ready to return.

Ryan Johnson
Los Angeles Angels
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