Ryan Johnson News: Collects first career save

Johnson earned the save in Monday's 5-4 win in extras at St. Louis, allowing an unearned run on one hit. He struck out one.

The 22-year-old rookie was called upon in the 10th inning to secure the victory and accomplished the task on 20 pitches, 13 of which were strikes. Johnson, the 74th overall pick in the 2024, allowed the automatic runner to score via a sacrifice fly but otherwise looked the part of a high-leverage reliever in this outing. However, save chances will likely be rare for Johnson as the Angels' usual closer, Kenley Jansen, pitched in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday and was given a breather.