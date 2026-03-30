Ryan Johnson News: Hit hard in loss to Chicago

Johnson (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Cubs, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings.

Used strictly out of the bullpen as a rookie at the big-league level last season, Johnson won a spot in the Angels' rotation with an impressive spring training. His first big-league start, however, will be one to forget, as Johnson allowed three runs in the first inning and three more in the third before being lifted at 80 pitches in the bottom of the fourth. Johnson should get another turn through the rotation but could eventually be the odd man out once Grayson Rodriguez (shoulder) is ready to return to action. Johnson's next start is scheduled for Sunday at home against the Mariners.