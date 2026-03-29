Ryan Johnson News: Making first start Monday

Johnson is slated to make his first MLB start in Monday's game against the Astros in Houston, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Last spring, Johnson -- a second-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft -- bypassed a minor-league assignment and began his professional career as a member of the Angels bullpen, but he struggled over his 14 appearances before being optioned to High-A Tri-City in early May. He transitioned back into a starting role at Tri-City and finished with a 1.88 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 65:10 K:BB in 57.1 innings, allowing him to enter his second big-league camp with some momentum. Sporting an improved changeup this spring, Johnson collected a 3.05 ERA and 20.5 K-BB% over 20.2 innings in the Cactus League to secure a spot in the Los Angeles rotation. The 23-year-old's lack of track record at the big-league level makes it difficult to include him in fantasy lineups with much confidence early on, but his strong finish to 2025 and his outstanding spring should at least be enough for managers to keep him on their radars.