Ryan Johnson News: Moved down to Double-A
The Angels optioned Johnson to Double-A Rocket City following Tuesday's 14-6 loss to the Athletics.
Johnson has allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters in five innings across his three outings since being reinstated from the 15-day IL on May 13. He'll head down to Double-A to work on his command issues, with the Angels recalling southpaw Tayler Saucedo from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.
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