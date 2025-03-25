Ryan Johnson News: Officially added to roster

The Angels selected Johnson to their active roster Tuesday.

Johnson's move to the big-league roster confirms that he will become the first player since Garrett Crochet in 2020 to reach the majors without appearing in a minor-league game. Johnson, 22, is likely to work in middle relief while he familiarizes himself with MLB hitters, but his 10:1 K:BB in 11.1 Cactus League innings is evidence he has the tools to appear in high-leverage situations down the line. Jose Quijada was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.